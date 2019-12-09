At Town Hall ANCA-WR will Thank Congress for Genocide Recognition

This Saturday, the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region will be hosting a community Town Hall thanking the U.S. House of Representatives for passing H.Res.296 and affirming its recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

The event will feature principal co-author of H.Res.296 Rep. Adam Schiff and co-sponsor Rep. Judy Chu in a discussion covering the historic and overwhelming bipartisan resolution affirming the House’s recognition of the genocide, the ongoing efforts to ensure recognition in the Senate, and the next steps towards holding Turkey accountable for this great crime against humanity. Q&A will follow.

“This momentous victory of Armenian genocide recognition brings us one step closer to justice for the Armenian people,” remarked ANCA-WR Chair Nora Hovsepian. Esq. “Rep. Adam Schiff has championed Armenian Genocide recognition as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for nearly two decades, and it was through his devotion and leadership that we saw overwhelming support galvanize around H.Res.296.” She continued, “Rep. Judy Chu, who was honored as ANCA-WR’s Legislator of the Year at this year’s annual gala banquet, has been a strong advocate for the Armenian Cause for over a decade from co-sponsoring H.Res.296 to championing amendments to the NDAA earlier this year holding Azerbaijan accountable for its aggression in Artsakh.”

The event will be held on Saturday December 14th from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Woodbury University’s Fletcher Jones Foundation Auditorium, located at 7500 Glenoaks Bvld, Burbank, CA 91504. Admission is free, but due to limited space. RSVP’s are requested at admin@ancawr.org.

H.Res.296 Affirming the U.S. record on the Armenian Genocide was sponsored by Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) and passed with resounding bipartisan support by a vote of 405 to 11. An identical standalone Senate resolution S.Res.150 championed by Senators Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) has been gathering significant momentum despite efforts by the White House to prevent its passage.

The event will be co-hosted by the Woodbury University Armenian Students’ Association.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region is the largest and most influential nonpartisan Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues in pursuit of the Armenian Cause.