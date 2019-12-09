ARF Youth Outline Priorities During Press Conference

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bureau Youth office hosted a conference from December 5 to 7 in Yerevan attended by representatives of ARF Youth organizations and student associations from all over the world.

On Monday, representatives of the various regions hosted a press conference to discuss some of the topics addressed at the youth gathering, as well as priorities and strategies for the ARF youth as outlined by the meeting.

One of the press conference participants, Arshak Mesrobian of the ARF Youth Organization of Armenia said that the ARF youth continues to work toward building a strong, socialist, democratic Armenia that embraces national values. He added that all the efforts of the ARF youth around the world will be focused to advance this approach.

Mesrobian explained that the three-day ARF Youth and Student Association conference express its disdain with the current domestic political situation in Armenia.

ARF Youth of Armenia Central Executive member Kristine Vardanyan said that her organization will continue its efforts against the policies of Armenia’s education ministry.