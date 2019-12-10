Funeral Notice: Lucia (Olga) Yemenidjian

LUCIA (OLGA) YEMENIDJIAN
Born in 1931
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and relative Lucia Yemenidjian, who passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 9 a.m. at Holy Martyrs Armenian Church, 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
She is survived by her:
Son, Alex and Arda Yemenidjian
Daughter, Antranik and Monica Patanian
Grandchild, Alvin and Noelle Galstian
Grandchild, Armen and Anush Yemenidjian
Grandchild, Armel and Christine Patanian
Grandchild, Aramik and Celine Kamali
And the entire families and friends
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ararat Home, 15105 Mission Hills Road, Mission Hills, CA 91345.
