Funeral Notice: Lucia (Olga) Yemenidjian

LUCIA (OLGA) YEMENIDJIAN

Born in 1931

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and relative Lucia Yemenidjian, who passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 9 a.m. at Holy Martyrs Armenian Church, 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

She is survived by her:

Son, Alex and Arda Yemenidjian

Daughter, Antranik and Monica Patanian

Grandchild, Alvin and Noelle Galstian

Grandchild, Armen and Anush Yemenidjian

Grandchild, Armel and Christine Patanian

Grandchild, Aramik and Celine Kamali

And the entire families and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ararat Home, 15105 Mission Hills Road, Mission Hills, CA 91345.