Trex Fraternity Donates $3,000 to Armenian Education Programs

From left: Ara Malazian, Treasurer, Principal of Ari Guiragos Minasian School Sanan Shirinian, PGM Steve Bedoian From left: Ara Malazian, Treasurer, Ladies Aid Chairwoman Debbie Backstrom, PGM Steve Bedoian From left: Steven Sahagian, Editor, Ara Malazian, Treasurer, Principal David Ghoogasian, and PGM Steve Bedoian

Last month, the Trex Fraternity distributed donations totaling $3,000 to Armenian Education Programs in California. The donations were hand delivered to the administration at three institutions: the Ari Guiragos Minasian School in Santa Ana, CA, the Armenian Mesrobian School in Montebello, CA, and the AGBU St. Mary Armenian Saturday School in Newport Beach, CA.

The donations were made as a result of fundraising efforts spearheaded by Past Grand Master, Steve Bedoian. During the fraternity’s annual convention, requests were made for deserving organizations. The fraternity’s treasurer, Ara Malazian, recommended that the donations go to Armenian Education Programs, which are so important to the future of the Armenian people.

“It’s really impressive to see how much is being done at these schools. So many of the programs in art and music have been taken out of other schools, it’s great to see them here. It’s amazing how well behaved the students are,” said PGM Steve Bedoian, “You can see how much the schools will benefit from the funds and how much of a difference it makes.”

The Trex Fraternity recently celebrated its 100th Anniversary. Founded in 1918 in Fresno, CA, the fraternity membership is made up of Americans of Armenian descent. The fraternity has 11 chapters with 700 members and has donated nearly $80,000 to various charities over the past year, including the newly founded Armenian Studies Program at the University of California, Irvine.