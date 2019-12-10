Armenian Ice Dancing Duo Wins 2nd Place at Santa Claus Cup

Armenian ice dancers Tina Garabedian and Simon Proulx-Sénécal won second place in the 2019 Santa Claus Cup, an international figure skating competition for Advanced, Intermediate, and Basic skaters held in Budapest, Hungary.

Sénécal is a Canadian ice dancer who competes with Garabedian for Armenia. A total of nine pairs participated in this year’s competition.

Garabedian and Sénécal received a total of 171.39 points as a result of two programs, and are now set to perform in the rhythm dance at the World Championship. The pair returned to the skating rink in November after a year-long break, to participate in the Warsaw Cup.

Last week, Armenian figure skater Anastasia Galustyan won the women’s individual event in the international competition.