Prelate Visits Merdinian Evangelical School

Scenes from Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian's visit to Charlotte and Elise Merdinian Armenian Evangelical School on Friday, Dec. 6

By the invitation of the administration and Board of Directors, Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian visited Charlotte and Elise Merdinian Armenian Evangelical School last Friday. The Prelate was accompanied by Archpriest Nareg Pehlivanian and Archpriest Razmig Khatchadourian.

The purpose of the visit was to personally bless the students who, on the occasion of Thanksgiving, had sent the Prelate hand-drawn cards expressing gratitude for his leadership and service to God and the Armenian Church.

Principal Lina Arslanian welcomed and thanked Prelate Mardirossian for his visits and encouragement over the years. The students’ program began with prayer and recitation of psalms, followed by a number of nationalistic songs.

The Prelate delivered his message, in which he blessed and commended the administration, faculty, and board members for their commitment to the education and instruction of our youth, and the students for their performance. Addressing the youth, he applauded them for growing up with the grace of God and Armenian instruction and for being good children for their parents and good students for their teachers. On this occasion, Prelate Mardirossian presented Western Prelacy published copies of poet Jacques Hagopian’s books to the students in memory of his recent passing.

The program concluded with the Armenian national anthem and the benediction by the Prelate. A reception followed.