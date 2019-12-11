Glendale’s St. Mary’s Church Hosts Deacon Appreciation Night

Scenes from St. Mary's Church's deacon appreciation night held at Phoenicia on Dec.6

Last Friday, St. Mary’s Church in Glendale hosted an appreciation night at Phoenicia restaurant in honor of four newly-ordained deacons: Haroutiun Ohanessian, Melvin Arzoumanian, Koko Kazanjian, Vahik Yeghiayan. The ordination was conducted by Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian on Sunday, October 20.

In attendance were Vicar General Bishop Torkom Donoyan, St. Mary’s Church pastors, Archpriest Vazken Atmajian, Archpriest Gomidas Torossian, and Rev. Ardak Demirjian, as well as Rev. Movses Shannakian, delegates, Board of Trustees and Ladies Guild members, deacons, acolytes, and parents.

Fr. Ardak delivered welcoming remarks, during which he congratulated the new deacons and urged them to serve the Lord with utmost dedication in the example of St. Stephen the protodeacon. He thanked the Vicar General for overseeing the instruction and preparation of the deacons, as well as the evening’s hosts, Hrair and Asdghig Tejirian and Ara and Tina Shabanian.

The Vicar General highlighted the invaluable role of St. Mary’s Church in the community and commended the dedicated service of the parish pastors, delegates, board, altar servers, and all volunteers. On behalf of the Prelate, he presented certificates to the four deacons as well as to new acolyte, Aram Papoukhian.