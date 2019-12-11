LA County Democrats Endorse Kassakhian, Manoukian for Glendale City Council

The Los Angeles County Democratic Party on Tuesday unanimously endorsed Ardy Kassakhian and Leonard Manoukian for their bids for Glendale City Council, the elections for which will be held on March 3.

“Ardy Kassakhian has the experience and knowledge to hit the ground running from day one. As the elected city clerk of Glendale, he has made local government accessible to thousands, and he will continue to fight for the residents of Glendale, and the values of the Democratic Party,” said Los Angeles Democratic Party Chair Mark Gonzalez. “We are proud that Ardy earned the endorsement of the Democratic Party and encourage everyone to cast one of their three votes for Ardy Kassakhian for Glendale City Council.”

“I am honored to have the support of the Democratic Party in my campaign for Glendale City Council,” said Kassakhian, who is currently Glendale’s City Clerk.

“The support of the LACDP is critical as we fight to ensure a more green and sustainable future for our city, protect our neighborhoods and schools from senseless acts of violence, and continue to fight for working class families to preserve our quality of life in Glendale,” added Kassakhian.

“I am very grateful for this strong vote of confidence by our county’s highest Democratic body. Our party’s values of inclusivity, care for the most vulnerable in our community, and protection of the environment, will be the cornerstones of my campaign and the goals of my service to Glendale,” said Manoukian about his endorsement.

Kassakhian grew up and attended public schools in Glendale. He was first elected Glendale City Clerk in 2005. As Clerk, he has reduced government waste by introducing environmentally sound practices, made election information easier to access and worked to increase voter participation. Ardy graduated from UCLA and the Executive Program at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government. He lives with his wife Courtney and their young son in Glendale.

Manoukian, is an active member of the California Democratic Party, has been active and involved in Glendale community affairs for many years. He served on the Board of Directors of the Boy Scouts of America-Verdugo Hills Council for over a decade, and was a member of the Glendale City Planning Commission for 11 years. As a Planning Commissioner, Manoukian has played an important role in practically every significant city planning initiative over the last decade. He was the co-chair of the ANCA-Glendale in 2010 and also serves as political director of the Southern California Armenian Democrats.