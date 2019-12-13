Consul General Baibourtian Visits Western Prelacy

Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossiane welcomed the visit of Consul General of Armenia Dr. Armen Baibourtian to the Prelacy yesterday.

The Consul General spoke on the Consulate’s recent endeavors and plans to expand their mission. The discussion centered on general matters relating to the Armenian-American community, with both the Prelate and Consul General saluting the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the U.S. Senate on the same day.