Prelacy Salutes Senate Adoption of Armenian Genocide Resolution

Yesterday was a historic day for the Armenian nation, as the United States Senate unanimously adopted S. Res. 150, marking the first time that the Senate has recognized the Armenian Genocide. The resolution, identical to H. Res. 296 adopted in October, officially rejects Turkey’s denials of its genocide against Armenians, Greeks, Assyrians, Chaldeans, Syriacs, Arameans, Maronites, and other Christian nations, and supports education of the Armenian Genocide in order to help prevent modern-day atrocities.

Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, as well as the Religious and Executive Councils, hail this historic and honorable decision by the Senate and applaud the tireless efforts of the Armenian National Committee of America, which made these triumphs possible. We hope that the White House will follow in the footsteps of Congress, in due time.