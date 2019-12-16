An Evening of Mentorship, Career Development with AAMS

The Armenian American Medical Society Brings Together Current and Future Health Care Professionals in its Tenth Year of Mentorship Programs

LOS ANGELES—The Armenian American Medical Society’s long-standing commitment to education and professional growth continues as this year’s mentorship and career development program quickly approaches. Panelists from several health care fields have committed to meeting with students, residents, and fellows to share their experiences and help program participants navigate medical and health professional school preparations and job opportunities. The event will take place at 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 22 at Eden on Brand, located at 214 N. Brand Boulevard, Glendale, CA.

“This is a great opportunity to meet with some of the successful participants from past years who are in programs or have graduated from their programs, to discuss the challenges and barriers of going to the next level in their professional career trajectories,” says past president and board member of AAMS Raffi Tachdjian, MD, MPH, who will be moderating this year’s panel. “Participants will be paired with mentors to strengthen their applicant profile and help develop their professional career.”

This year’s panelists represent a diverse field of health care practice and will be answering questions to help program participants plan their futures. The panel includes: Narine Danielian, DDS, Assistant Professor of Clinical Dentistry, Division of Periodontology, Diagnostic Sciences and Dental Hygiene at University of Southern California’s Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry; Zarmine Naccashian, PhD, FNP, GNP, RN, CDE, BC-ADM, Associate Professor at California State University, Northridge, Adjunct Professor at Azusa Pacific University, and Coordinator with Adventist Health Glendale’s Diabetes Care Center; Arthur Ohannessian, MD, Assistant Clinical Professor and Residency Associate Program Director with the Department of Family Medicine at the University of California, Los Aangeles’ David Geffen School of Medicine; and Raffi Svadjian, PharmD, Assistant Professor of Clinical Pharmacy and Executive Director of USC Pharmacies at USC’s School of Pharmacy. The panel will be moderated by Raffi Tachdjian, MD, MPH, Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics and Attending for the Allergy& Immunology Fellowship Continuity Clinics at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine.

An RSVP is required to attend. Please email info@aamsc.org or call (818) 980-7777 to reserve your place. Admission is free for AAMS Members and Associate Members. This event is exclusively for health care professionals. To learn more about the AAMS or to join, visit their website.

The AAMS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and presently has more than 500 members from around California whose areas of practice cover the entire spectrum of allied healthcare. The AAMS is the largest Armenian medical society in the Diaspora and its directory of practitioners is a vital resource for patients seeking care in various health-related disciplines and specialties. The AAMS is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education, ensuring that AAMS members maintain their competence of new medical knowledge through Continuing Medical Education activities to improve quality care for patients and their communities.