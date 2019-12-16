Veteran ARF Leader Khajag Sarkissian Passes Away

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western United States Central Committee is saddened to announce the passing of veteran ARF leader and activist, Khajag Sarkissian, who passed away on December 14. Unger Sarkissian played a crucial part in the advancement of the ARF in the San Francisco Bay Area and served on the Central Committee for several terms. He played an integral role in the development of the Armenian National Committee of America and the advancement of the Armenian Cause. He was a pillar of the San Francisco community and a member of its Krisdapor Gomideh.

ARF Western U.S. Central Committee