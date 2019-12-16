Representatives of Armenian Wounded Heroes Fund Visit the Prelacy

Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian welcomed the visit of Colonel Arman Mkrtchyan, Defense Attaché at the Embassy of Armenia to the United States, and Razmig Arzoumanian, Board member of the Armenian Wounded Heroes Fund to the Prelacy on Thursday, December 12.

The non-profit organization provides first-aid kits, physical and mental rehabilitation, as well as jobs and education programs to our soldiers defending our homeland.

Following introductions, the guests reported on the Fund’s mission as well as advancements in defense. The ensuing discussion focused on garnering supporting for our heroic soldiers, with the Prelate expressing the Prelacy’s full solidarity and support to this cause.