From Semi-Demolished Clay Structure to a New House

VivaCell-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia continue to keep the border villages in the focus of their attention. Thanks to the effective partnership, the Kirakosyans, living in Dovegh village of Tavush region, recently celebrated a housewarming. The Kirakosyan family faced many hardships prior to moving into their new home. Due to insufficient space in his parent’s house, Koryun and his family lived in semi-demolished basement partially made of clay. After eight years of difficult living conditions, Koryun purchased a half-built house with the hope of getting rid of its dampness and dark walls, but he was unable to complete the construction.

In the spring of this year, the Kirakosyan family was involved in the housing project implemented by VivaCell-MTS and Fuller Center for Housing Armenia. After completing the construction work, which lasted several months, the family hosted the heads and teams of the partner organizations to share the joy of housewarming.

“When I purchased the half-built house, there were just the walls. There was so much work to do, with little opportunity to complete [it]. I was able to build only the roof. Thanks to your support, our dream has finally come true. We already have our own home: dignified living conditions and a belief in a better future,” said the father of family, Koryun.

“There are situations in life which seem a deadlock that is hard to overcome. By succumbing to the situation, one loses the will to find a solution and a way out. That is the path to despair; yet we have to remember that when the rains are over, there will be sun again. We have been dealing with families that have been broken by life circumstances. We have always strived to bring back their confidence, their willingness to overcome the situation, and get back to dignified life. I can certainly say we have done it successfully,” said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.

“This program solves several problems at once in borderland communities. When provided with decent conditions, the families stay and create on their own land, keep the borders, build and develop the community. The difficulties of this family are already in the past. Now they just have to move on,” said Fuller Center for Housing Armenia President Ashot Yeghiazaryan.

As a result of many years of partnership, 50 houses have been built, purchased or renovated in Tavush region with the support of VivaCell-MTS.

Fuller Center for Housing Armenia is a non-governmental, charitable organization that supports community development in the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh by assisting in building and renovating simple, decent and affordable homes, as well as advocating the right to a decent shelter as a matter of conscience and action. FCHA provides long-term, interest-free loans to low-income families. The monthly repayments flow into a Revolving Fund, which is used to help more families, thereby providing a financial foundation for sustainable development. Since 2008 the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia has assisted about 800 families. For more information, please visit FCHA’s website or email us at fcarmenia@fcharmenia.org.