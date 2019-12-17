Homenetmen’s ‘Ararat’ Choir to Perform in L.A. County’s Holiday Celebration

Homenetmen Glendale Ararat Chapter Cultural Division’s “Ararat” Choir has been selected out of 200 choirs to participate in Los Angeles County’s 60th Annual Holiday Celebration. The event will be held on Tuesday, December 24 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, located at 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012.

Founded in 1959, the holiday event is an opportunity to showcase and celebrate the various dynamic cultures of L. A. County. Presenting performances by artists and community groups, the event will feature instrumental music, choral music, dance performances, and more.

Homenetmen’s “Ararat” Choir is a vocal ensemble of 30 to 35 singers, directed by Lilian Avak – a dedicated music educator and teacher of vocal techniques. The choir is comprised of music enthusiasts between the ages of 18 to 60, who have, together, performed in L.A. County art festivals, memorials, commemorations, and concerts. Homenetmen’s “Ararat” Choir will be showcasing Armenian cultural heritage to those in attendance, as well as to individuals who will be watching from home during the live broadcast of the event.

Admission to the holiday show is free, with no reservations or tickets necessary. Seating is first come, first served. The earlier you arrive the better your seat – the line to enter forms at around 12 p.m., and doors open at 2:30 p.m. Free parking will be available in the Music Center parking garage.

L.A. County’s 60th Annual Holiday Celebration will be broadcasted live on PBS SoCal on December 24 from 3 to 6 p.m. A rebroadcast of the event will be featured on KCET on December 25 from 12 to 3 p.m., as well as from 7 to 10 p.m.

For more information, call (213) 972-3099 or visit the website.