National Funeral Service to be Held for Activist Khajag Sarkissian

Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian and the Religious and Executive Councils mourn the passing of devoted Prelacy servant, former Executive Council member, and prominent community activist Khajag Sarkissian, who passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019.

Khajag Sarkissian has a rich legacy of service spanning six decades. In particular, he was instrumental in the formation of the Armenian community in San Francisco as a founder, and later director, of St. Gregory the Illuminator Church Saturday School, a co-founder of Krouzian-Zekarian-Vasbouragan Armenian School, as well as founder of his local Armenian National Committee of America chapter. Additionally, he devoted his life to the Armenian Cause, working on the national, state, and local level to reclaim the rights of the Armenian people, as well as toward the prosperity of Armenia and Artsakh, strengthening of Armenia-Diaspora ties, and preservation of our heritage.

The national funeral service will be held in San Francisco.

We convey our condolences to his wife, Hildy, sons, Aram and Sevag and their families, his grandchildren, his brother Jirayr and family, as well as to his extended family and friends.

May his memory remain forever blessed.

WESTERN PRELACY TIVAN