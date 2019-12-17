Trump is ‘Last of Washington’s Ankara Apologists,’ Says ANCA

The State Department on Tuesday said that the Trump Administration’s stance of the Armenian Genocide remains unchanged, despite last week’s historic recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the Senate and the House of Representative’s earlier signaled an across the board—Republican and Democrat—consensus on the matter.

“The position of the administration has not changed,” said State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus in a statement on Tuesday. “Our views are reflected in the president’s definitive statement on this issue from last April,” she said.

She was referring to the White House statement issued on April 24, in which President Donald Trump refers to the events of 1915 as “Medz Yeghern,” http://asbarez.com/179510/trump-doubles-down-on-turkey-first-armenian-genocide-policy/ a precedent set by his predecessor President Obama when he was attempting to circumvent the use of the word “genocide.”

“It’s unclear how long President Trump remains loyal to Erdogan, enforcing – against all reason – an anti-American autocrat’s veto against honest American remembrance of Turkey’s extermination and exile of millions of Christian martyrs,” said Armenian National Committee of America Executive Director Aram Hamparian.

“With more than 98% of Republicans and Democrats having backed Congressional recognition of the Armenian Genocide Resolution, the President finds himself in an untenable position – isolated and alone as the last of Washington’s Ankara apologists,” added Hamparian.