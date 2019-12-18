Azerbaijan Fires at Civilian Targets in Armenia

Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire on civilian targets in Armenia on twice late Tuesday. The attacks were directed toward the Ijevan-Noyemberyan highway and the village of Koti in the Tavush Province, according to Armenia’s Defense Ministry.

The first attack took place between 10 and 10:30 p.m. local time, while the second attack happened around midnight, said defense ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan, who reported that Armenian forces returned fire during both instances.

“The actions were halted only after a responsive fire by the Armenian Armed Forces. Various caliber small arms, machine guns were used. There are no losses,” said Hovhannisyan who added that there were no casualties.