Bob Dole Awarded Armenia’s Order of Honor

Armenia’s Ambassador to the U.S. Varuzhan Nersesyan met with a staunch supporter of Armenian issues former Senator Bob Dole.

Nersesyan conveyed the well wishes from Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Armen Sarkissian before bestowing Dole Armenia’s “Order of Honor” for his considerable contribution to the development and enhancement of the friendly relations between Armenian and the United States.

Ambassador Nersesyan expressed profound gratitude to Senator Dole for his tireless efforts for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide while he was serving in the Senate. He said that Dole’s commitment greatly contributed and set a precedent for the recent passage of Armenian Genocide resolutions in the House and the Senate.

Reminiscing about his great friend, Doctor Hampar Kelikian, who saved his life during the World War II, Senator Dole said that he was always proud of his friendship with Armenians and Armenia.

Nersesyan told Dole about the recent large-scale democratic reforms in Armenia and the positive dynamics in Armenia-U.S. relations following the Velvet Revolution. He also informed Dole about the cooperation with his native State of Kansas, particularly between the Kansas National Guard and Armenia’s Armed Forces. Dole expressed his readiness to assist in these endeavors.