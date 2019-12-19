Dilijan Chamber Music Series Presents ‘Love’ at Zipper Hall

The critically acclaimed Dilijan Chamber Music Series presents its third concert of the 15th season. The festive program, entitled “Love,” features romantic works by Bruch, Shostakovich, and Arutiunian, as well as Luciano Berio’s revolutionary Sequenza III for solo voice, and a masterpiece by Johannes Brahms—his powerful String Quartet No. 1 in C minor. The concert will take place on Sunday, December 22 at 3 p.m. at Zipper Hall, located at 200 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012.

Making her Dilijan return, soprano Shoushik Barsoumian is joined by the award-winning Australian pianist Vatche Jambazian in his Series debut. Also performing are clarinetist Anoush Pogossian, violist Cara Pogossian, cellist Edvard Pogossian, and violinists Varty Manouelian (Los Angeles Philharmonic) and Movses Pogossian (Dilijan Artistic Director and University of California, Los Angeles Professor of Violin).

The 15th Anniversary Season of the Dilijan Series presents an exciting mix of old and new, known and unknown. Beloved masterpieces by Beethoven, Brahms, Schubert, and Haydn will be performed alongside works by Komitas, Arutiunian, Mansurian, Sharafyan, and other Armenian composers. In addition to some of Dilijan favorite returning artists such as singers Tony Arnold and Shoushik Barsoumian, pianist Steven Vanhauwaert, violist Paul Coletti, cellists Antonio Lysy, Clive Greensmith, and Peter Stumpf, the Series will be welcoming several musicians in their Dilijan debut: L.A. Phil oboist Anne Gabriele, remarkable pianist and Artistic Director of the Yellow Barn Festival Seth Knopp, Canadian violinist/violist Scott St. John, clarinetist Yasmina Spiegelberg (Switzerland), cellist Yoshika Masuda (Japan), among others. The three Dilijan commissions of the season are works by Martin Ulikhanyan (homage to Tigran Mansurian’s film music), Dan Sedgwick, and a short film by Alik Barsoumian, which will be premiered alongside a live performance of the Prelude from Wagner’s Tristan and Isolde opera.

Established in 2005 by members of the Lark Musical Society (Vatsche Barsoumian, Founder/Director), the Dilijan Chamber Music Series is dedicated to showcasing traditional masterworks of Western classical chamber music, as well as pearls from the treasury of Armenian music. A strong believer in new music, the Series has commissioned and premiered 54 works since its inception.

For more information and ticketing, please visit Dilijan Chamber Music Series’ website. Additional information is available on their Facebook and Instagram pages. There is ample paid parking available in the nearby garages, including Disney Hall across the street from the Colburn School. Enjoy visiting the Dilijan YouTube channel for a large selection of performances from the previous seasons.