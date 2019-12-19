Peter Frank Curates ‘That Layered Look II’ at Tufenkian Fine Arts

LOS ANGELES—Tufenkian Fine Arts is honored to present “That Layered Look II,” the second group exhibition in the series curated by Peter Frank. An opening reception will be take place on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. The work will be on display from January 18 to February 26, 2020.

The artists in the show include Alexander, Charles Arnoldi, Fatemeh Burnes, Sigrid Bur-ton, Rhea Carmi, Andree Carter, Guy Dill, Moshe Elimelech, Megan Frances, Andrew Frank, Kaye Freeman, Gago, Tanner Goldbeck, Alexandra Grant, Diane Holland, Raffi Kalendarian, Mela M., Laurie Raskin, Alain Rogier, David S. Rubin, Randi Russo, Rafael Serrano, Danny Shain, Susan Sironi, Susam Sommer, Robert Standish, Laurie Yehia, and Torie Zalben.

In regards to “That Layered Look I & II,” Peter Frank writes: “The shows have taken their energy, indeed, their justification, from the variety of layering methods employed by disparate artists working in southern California – the geographic limitation dictated not so much by curatorial theme as by relative availability. The styles and techniques on view have been as diverse as the artists themselves, although the selection has favored the abstract; it is in abstraction, after all, that basic compositional factors such as layering are most starkly elucidated, and which are in turn are most clearly reliant on formal[ist] concerns.

Tufenkian Fine Arts, an art gallery located in Glendale, California is dedicated to working with modern and contemporary artists. The gallery’s Project Space is dedicated to the work of emerging contemporary artists. We present and connect audiences to events and exhibitions fostering excellence in contemporary visual art.

