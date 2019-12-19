ANCA-WR to Honor Teachers at Armenian Genocide Education Award Luncheon

GLENDALE—The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region’s Education Committee is proud to present its fourth Armenian Genocide Education Award Luncheon. The Luncheon will celebrate and honor Kindergarten through 12th grade educators from public schools who have gone above their call of duty to teach their students about the Armenian Genocide. This year, the luncheon will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at De Luxe Banquet Hall, located at 237 E Olive Ave, Burbank, CA 91502.

“The fourth annual ANC-WR Education Awards will be moving and memorable. 2020 will prove to be exciting, with the passage of the Genocide resolutions by the U.S. Congress which contained the importance of teaching the Armenian Genocide in order to prevent continued repetition of such horrific behavior,” noted ANCA-WR Education Committee Chair Alice Petrossian. “Celebrating teachers who have, on their own, creatively and consistently taught the Armenian Genocide is worth commemorating. We celebrate what we advocate. Please, save the date for the sellout event and purchase your tickets early.”

The ANCA-WR Education Committee is seeking to find educators, in all areas of education – throughout the states that make up the ANCA-WR – who have been committed to teaching and spreading awareness about the Armenian Genocide. Nominations may be submitted online before the deadline on January 25, 2020.

All community members are invited to this event in order to show their appreciation, celebrate, and honor educators for their dedication to teaching students about the Armenian Genocide. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available online. Please make sure to reserve your tickets immediately, as the event sold out early last year. For additional information, visit the website or call (818) 500-1918.

The ANCA-WR Education Committee thanks California State Superintendent Tony Thurmond and the State Board of Education for categorizing Armenian Genocide education as both a critical and necessary part of the history curriculum. The new California State Social Studies Framework will be the key to making certain that the Armenian Genocide is taught.

The Armenian National Committee of America- Western Region is a grassroots public affairs organization devoted to advancing issues of concern to the Armenian American community. For nearly a century, the ANCA-WR has served to educate, motivate and activate the Armenian American community in the Western United States on a wide range of issues.