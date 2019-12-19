Western Prelate Visits Lebanon’s New Consul General in L.A.

From left: Toros Kejejian, Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, Consul General Bachir Sarkis, and Rev. Movses Shannakian A scene from the visit. From left: Consul General Sarkis, Prelate Mardirossian, and Toros Kejejian Prelate Mardirossian gifted a copy of “The Armenian Catholicosate of Cilicia: History, Treasures, Mission” to Consul General Sarkis

Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian paid a courtesy visit to Bachir Sarkis, who was recently appointed Consul General of Lebanon in Los Angeles. He was joined by Rev. Movses Shannakian and Toros Kejejian, former Prelacy Executive Council member and liaison between the Armenian Revolutionary Federation’s Central Committee and Consulate of Lebanon. The visit took place on Wednesday, December 18.

The Prelate first and foremost congratulated the Consul General on his appointment and wished him great success in his new mission. He conveyed New Year and Christmas well wishes and invited the Consul General to participate in his Christmas celebrations on January 6. The celebrations include Divine Liturgy at St. Mary’s Church in Glendale in the morning, and the Prelate’s New Year and Christmas Dinner in Montebello in the evening.

The Consul General thanked Prelate Mardirossian for his visit and invitation, as well as for the congratulatory letter he received upon his appointment, and conveyed reciprocal New Year and Christmas wishes.

The ensuing conversation centered on the long history of solidarity, friendship, and collaboration between the Armenian-American and Lebanese-American communities and, in particular, on the current situation in Lebanon, with both the Prelate and Consul General wishing for peace, stability, and prosperity.

At the end of their meeting, the Prelate presented a copy of the book “The Armenian Catholicosate of Cilicia: History, Treasures, Mission” to the new Consul General.