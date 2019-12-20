Glendale Teachers Association Endorses Manoukian for Glendale City Council

Glendale City Council candidate Leonard Manoukian received the endorsement of the Glendale Teachers Association yesterday.

“I am incredibly humbled by the endorsement of the Glendale Teaches Association. From their pivotal role in preparing the next generation in the classroom to their zealous advocacy for their students outside, they represent the best in our city! Thank you! I will not let you down,” said Manoukian.

“Leonard Manoukian has been a tremendous community leader and labor supporter for decades, contributing to many important dialogues. His years of experience on various commissions and committees have allowed him to understand and work to help meet the needs of citizens of all ages. We are excited for him to now serve as one of the decision makers, and look forward to all he will do for the city of Glendale,” remarked Taline Arsenian, Glendale Teachers Association President.

“We, the Glendale Teachers Association, exist to protect and promote the well-being of our members and our students. Through building trust, clear communication, proactive involvement in our schools and community, along with responding to our members’ rights, needs, and concerns, we will serve as the local voice for public education,” said a representative of the GTA.

The elections will be held on March 3rd, 2020