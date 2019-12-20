2020 Census Offers Temporary Job Opportunities

The U.S. Census Bureau launched a national recruitment effort to hire approximately 500,000 temporary workers to help conduct the 2020 Census. These are temporary positions that the Census will need the next spring during the 2020 Census and one of these positions is as Census Taker who will go door to door to collect responses in person from households that do not respond to the 2020 Census online, by phone or by mail.

The salary as Census Taker is $21 per hour in Los Angeles County, however pay rates vary depending on where the job is located. Individuals interested in this extra income must apply now to be considered. Recent high school graduates, veterans, retirees, military spouses, seasonal workers, and applicants who are bilingual in English and other languages spoken in their communities are highly encouraged to apply. The Census is hiring people in every community in order to have a complete and accurate census.

The selection process for some positions begins now, with paid training occurring in the first quarter of 2020. Actual enumeration of non-responding households throughout the nation begins in May, through early July. These positions offer competitive pay, flexible hours, paid training and weekly paychecks. Applicants must be 18 years or older, a U.S. citizen, and must have a valid email as well as a social security number.

Individuals need to increase awareness about the importance and benefits of participating in the 2020 Census. Remember that most households in the nation will receive invitations in the mail to respond in March 2020. For the first time, all households will be allowed to complete the census online, but you can also complete it by phone or by mail.

The U.S. Constitution mandates that a census of the population be conducted once every 10 years. Census data are used to determine congressional representation in the states and how billions of dollars in federal funds are distributed to states and local communities every year for critical public services and infrastructure, including health clinics, schools, roads and emergency services.

The 2020 Census is coming, and everyone counts. Taking part in the census is your civic duty.

For Census Taker and other positions visit the hiring website.

To determine the estimated pay rate in an individual area, visit the website.

For more information, call 855.562.2020.