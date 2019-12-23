Glendale’s St. Mary’s Church Celebrates Christmas

Scenes from St. Mary's Church of Glendale's Christmas and New Year celebrations of Dec. 18

A Christmas and New Year celebration took place at St. Mary’s Church in Glendale, under the auspices and with the presence of Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian. The celebration took place on Wednesday, December 18, at 7 p.m.

The event began with Bible study conducted by Vicar General Bishop Torkom Donoyan, who spoke on the heart of Christmas, the good tidings brought to us by the birth of Jesus, and noted that this time of year is an invitation for renewal, opening a new chapter in our lives, and reconciliation with ourselves, with God, and with our fellow man.

Shortly after Bible study, the Hamazkayin Glendale chapter’s “Arpa” choir, conducted by Ellips Masehian, presented a series of holiday songs.

Prelate Mardirossian delivered the closing message, during which he commending the program participants. Speaking on the upcoming New Year and Christmas observances, the Prelate urged for all to celebrate the joy and true meaning of the season, to praise the Lord, illuminate our spirits with His Light, renew ourselves with His love and peace, and relive, in our hearts, the gift of His Son and divine mercy. He concluded by conveying heartfelt New Year and Christmas wishes to all.

The lighting of the Christmas tree and manger by the Prelate followed in the courtyard, after which a reception was held at “Armenak Der Bedrossian” Hall.