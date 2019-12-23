Ferrahian Students Raise Money for Gyumri

BY ALEC MINASSIAN

Ferrahian High School’s National Honor Society raised $1,183 through an organized early morning coffee and donut fundraiser to collect money for Groceries for Gyumri. A Paros Foundation project, Groceries for Gyumri provides humanitarian relief to the impoverished families who still live in “domiks” – an after effect of the 1988 Spitak earthquake. The National Honor Society is a selective club of students who have earned, and will maintain, a 3.95 GPA throughout their high school career, and whose purpose is to organize unique, influential volunteer and community service projects to help influence the course of their communities, domestic or abroad.

The $1,183 collected by the students is to be allocated to this foundation due in part to strong support and recommendations from senior Hrag Kassabian, who worked with members of the foundation in the summer following their class trip to Armenia. Their dedicated patriotism and consequential actions inspired him to spend a month working with the very same needy families of Gyumri, working to construct shelters, donate supplies, and improve their overall health and quality of life. The impacts of this work are felt today and will continue to be felt over the years, and Ferrahian’s National Honor Society hopes to be part of that feeling for generations of families to come.

Alec Minassian is a junior at Ferrahian high school.