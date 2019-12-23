ANCA-WR Endorses Christy Smith for 25th Congressional District

GLENDALE—The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region has endorsed Assemblymember Christy Smith for California’s 25th Congressional District.

The endorsement followed a meeting between Assemblymember Smith and representatives of the ANCA Western Region Board and the ANCA North San Fernando Valley chapter, which falls within the 25th Congressional district.

“During our meeting with Assemblymember Smith, we discussed a range of the Armenian American community’s policy priorities including sanctions and divestment against Turkey, Armenian Genocide education in public schools, promoting the right to self-determination for the Armenians of Artsakh, and advocating for an increase in U.S. financial and military assistance to the Republic of Armenia,” remarked ANCA-WR Board Chair Nora Hovsepian, Esq. “Assemblymember Smith congratulated the Armenian community on recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the House and the Senate, and expressed her commitment to representing issues of importance to the Armenian American community in Congress.”

Assemblymember Christy Smith has represented the 38th Assembly District encompassing the Northern San Fernando Valley, Simi Valley, and Santa Clarita Valley, since December 2018.

In her year as an Assemblymember, Smith has voted in favor of recognizing April 24th as the “State of California Day of Commemoration of the 104th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide” and called on the President to formally recognize the Armenian Genocide.

“Assemblymember Christy Smith has been a strong representative for the North San Fernando Valley Armenian American community during her time in the State Assembly and is committed to continuing to represent our community as a member of Congress,” said ANCA North San Fernando Valley chapter representative Chris Keosian.

Smith announced her bid to fill the seat following Rep. Katie Hill’s resignation at the end of October. Smith has since been endorsed by a number of prominent Democratic Party leaders including Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the endorsement of the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region and am committed to serving as a voice for the local Armenian American community in Congress, just as I did in the State Assembly. Having just seen Congress recognize the Armenian Genocide, I look forward to working with the Armenian American community towards the next steps for justice on this issue and others, and ensuring this great crime against humanity is never repeated,” remarked Assemblymember Smith. “I stand alongside the Armenian American community in solidarity with the Armenians of Artsakh in their fight for self-determination, and look forward to visiting the sovereign territory of Artsakh as a member of Congress.”

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region is the largest and most influential nonpartisan Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues in pursuit of the Armenian Cause.