ANCA- Burbank Congratulates New BUSD President Dr. Aghakhanian

BURBANK—The Armenian National Committee of America – Burbank Chapter congratulates Dr. Armond Aghakhanian on his election as the new Board President of Burbank Unified School District, and Steven Frintner for his election as BUSD Vice-President.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the BUSD to ensure cutting edge education for all our students,” remarks ANCA-Burbank Chair Sarkis Simonian. “Education is a key factor in having a civically engaged society, and we are proud to stand by BUSD on their critical mission.”

“I am truly proud of our district’s partnership with the Armenian National Committee of America Burbank Chapter. Over the years, ANCA-Burbank has become the voice of the Burbank Armenian-American community. Whether it is to advise our students and district with matters concerning our communities or organizing events around topics like mental health, the ANCA-Burbank has and continues to be there for us,” said Dr. Aghakhanian. “In today’s knowledge and information-based economies, education is the key to maintaining economic competitiveness and prosperity in today’s global markets and that does not exclude Burbank! That is why we need to make Education a priority for our community, a priority that requires every one of us to invest in our schools,” he added.

Dr. Aghakhanian was first elected to the board in April 2014. He is currently the Interim Director and the Chief Development Officer at the East Los Angeles College Foundation. Additionally, he is an Instructor at Glendale Community College and East Los Angeles College.

