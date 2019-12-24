ARF Day Celebration to be a Televised Broadcast

Special Live Broadcast to air on January 26 will Replace the Traditional Community Event

In an effort to reach a wide audience and engage more community participation, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western U.S. Central Committee has decided to mark the 129th anniversary of the organization during a unique television broadcast, which will air on January 26 from 6 to 7 p.m. across most Armenian channels in the Los Angeles area, as well as on online and social media platforms of the ARF, Asbarez and Horizon Television.

“The idea is to leverage the various communications platforms available to the public to ensure optimal participation from the community in this momentous occasion,” said Dr. Carmen Ohanian, the co-chair of the ARF Western U.S. Central Committee.

“No event or program affords us the ability to provide the public a full accounting of all our activities, as the field is far too vast. However, we hope to provide a summary of our key projects and initiatives that we have worked on in the past year in service to our nation and people,” added Ohanian.

This year, the theme of the celebration will be “For the Homeland, with the People” and will highlight some of the remarkable contributions the ARF Western U.S. has made to the advancement of the homeland and strengthening of the republics of Armenia and Artsakh. The television broadcast will also be a more intimate opportunity to highlight some of the ongoing regional and local programs.

The program can be viewed on Horizon, ARTN-Shant and USArmenia channels, and the websites of the Asbarez, Horizon Television, as well as the social media platforms of the ARF Western U.S., Asbarez and Horizon on January 26 from 6 to 7 p.m.