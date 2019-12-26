IOC to Replace Simon Martirosyan’s Olympic Silver Medal with Gold

Armenian weightlifter Simon Martirosyan

Armenian weightlifting champion Simon Martirosyan, who won silver in the men’s 231 lbs competition at the 2016 Summer Olympics, will have his 2016 medal replaced with gold based on a decision made by the International Olympic Committee.

At a news conference on Wednesday, head coach of the Armenian national men’s weightlifting team Pashik Alaverdyan said the regulatory body detailed the recently launched procedure in an official notice sent to him. He added that Martirosyan may be declared a Rio 2016 Olympic winner as early as January.

In May, the Anti-Doping Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS AD) found Uzbekisan’s Ruslan Nurudinov (231 lbs), who originally won gold at the 2016 Summer Olympics, guilty of using performance-enhancing drugs during the 2012 London Olympics.

The International Weightlifting Federation announced its decision to ban Nurudinov from sports based on the results of a repeated testing back in December. His results were declared null and void after the Federation submitted the case to CAS in April, highlighting a breach of anti-doping rules. The case was later resubmitted to IWF for further studies.

At the young age of 19, Martirosyan was named Armenia’s first medal winner at the2016 Rio Olympics.