Armenian-American Community to be Prominently Featured at Live on Pasadena’s Green Festival

PASADENA – The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region together with a number of community groups, artists, and authors will host the “Hope and Survival: The Armenian Story” pavilion at the Live on Green festival, which will take place December 29-31, 2019 at the Pasadena Convention Center. The event is free and open to the public.

The ANCA-WR will feature its America We Thank You exhibit, showcasing the outpouring of generosity by the American people from the onset of the Armenian Genocide (1915-1923) and for 15 consecutive years. It highlights the efforts of Near East Relief in rescuing and providing assistance to hundreds of thousands of men, women, and children who were victims of the Genocide.

“We are proud to partake in this year’s festival and bring the message of hope from the Armenian-American community,” remarked ANCA-WR Executive Director Armen Sahakyan. “Our pavilion will highlight the tragedy of the genocide, but more importantly the resilience and strength of our people in overcoming obstacles and reviving our ancient and beautiful culture.”

Curated by Ara Oshagan, Levon Parian, and Vahagn Thomasian, the iWitness exhibit will take center-stage at the Armenian pavilion. This large-scale public art intervention is made up of an inter-connected network of photographic banners portraying eyewitness survivors of the Armenian Genocide. This installation will engage audiences to contemplate all genocides and mass atrocities and enable discourse to address historical and present-day issues of human rights abuses, unpunished crimes and the consequences of denial.

California based illustrator Arpi Krikorian will curate a children’s arts and crafts corner as well as present her creative artwork representing the beauty and joy of the Armenian culture and heritage. Arpi has developed a vast collection of products with this artwork which have gained her an international following and were recently featured in the gift shop of the Armenia exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Narrative paintings by Sophia Gasparian will offer sociopolitical criticism on issues such as universal human rights, ethnic dislocation, and social identity. Her aesthetic approach remains apart from the mainstream art, incorporating stencils, stickers, spray paint and other nontraditional media.

The Armenian pavilion will also include a booth featuring local authors Kay Mouradian, Matthew Karanian, Victoria Butler-Sloss, Laura Michael Gaboudian, and Dr. Rubina Peroomian, who will be available to discuss their literary materials.

Visitors of the pavilion will also have a chance to watch a number of short films and videos on a large screen to learn more about Armenian history and culture.

Throughout the three days of Live on Green, Hamazkayin Nairi Dance Ensemble, Greg Hosharian and band as well as a Folk Trio led by Ruben Harutyunyan will perform on stage and introduce Armenian music and dance to thousands of the festival visitors. On December 29, celebrated Armenian-American chef Zov Karamardian will demonstrate her culinary artistry. Click for complete schedule and more information.

This exhibit is made possible through generous funding by the ANC-WR and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region is the largest and most influential nonpartisan Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues in pursuit of the Armenian Cause.