ANCA-WR Appoints Arsen Shirvanyan as Director of Government Affairs

GLENDALE—The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Arsen Shirvanyan as its Director of Government Affairs.

“We are very happy to welcome Arsen Shirvanyan to our ANCA-WR team as Director of Government Affairs,” remarked ANCA-WR Chairperson, Nora Hovsepian, Esq. “Arsen’s decade-long involvement with the Armenian community, his extensive experience in the political realm, as well as his academic background can serve well to drive forth the Armenian Cause, and we are confident Arsen is the right person to do that.”

As Director of Government Affairs, Arsen Shirvanyan will be responsible for executing the legislative strategy of the ANCA-WR, building and cultivating working relationships with local and regional elected officials, as well as overseeing the ANCA-led initiatives, such as HyeVotes and Census2020.

“I am humbled and excited to be part of the ANCA-WR team and look forward to continuing the century-long mission of this organization,” said Shirvanyan. “I hope that my efforts can help the Armenian Cause reach new milestones in the future.”

Prior to joining ANCA-WR, Shirvanyan worked as campaign organizer for Beto O’Rourke in Houston, Texas. Shirvanyan was also a Fellow at Coro Fellowship in Public Affairs in San Francisco, where he worked on various projects for institutions such as the American Civil Liberties Union – Northern California, AFSCME Council 57, City of Oakland, Pacific Gas & Electric, as well as Boys and Girls Club of San Francisco.

Shirvanyan has worked on several campaigns, including as campaign manager for Rafi Manoukian’s City Council campaign. Additionally, he interned for Speaker Nancy Pelosi and then-Senator Barbara Boxer of California.

He holds a B.A. degree in history from the University of California, Berkeley and is currently an M.A. candidate in Government Studies at Johns Hopkins University’s Advanced Academic Program.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region is the largest and most influential nonpartisan Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues in pursuit of the Armenian Cause.