A Brief Report of ARS Western US’ 35 Years of Service

Scenes from the Armenian Relief Society's past and current programs and activities

With approximately 1,200 members and 24 chapters, the Armenian Relief Society of Western USA plays an instrumental role in the Armenian Relief Society, which marks its 110th Anniversary in 2020. Since its establishment in 1984, the region contributes substantially to advancing the pan-Armenian programs of the organization.

Chapters were founded in the Western United States starting in 1915 and have continued to contribute to the Armenian reality in all aspects throughout community and national life.

The Armenian Relief Society of Northern America’s 64th International Convention was held in Los Angeles in 1984, during which the foundation was laid for the establishment of the ARS of Western USA region, which encompasses chapters west of the Mississippi River. Priorities for the region included securing funding, addressing social services, and initiatives that would address organizational and community needs.

The ARS of Western USA’s wide-ranging programs have included the following since the region’s establishment:

Local Level:

17 one-day schools and 3 preschools

Armenian language instruction in public schools

Scholarships to students

Moral and financial support to Armenian schools

Counseling services through the ARS Child, Youth and Family Guidance Center

Educational activities

Fundraising initiatives

Social Services offices operating since 1979

Assistance to individuals and families in need

Armenia, Artsakh, Javakhk:

Assistance to earthquake victims

Sponsorship of orphans

Construction of housing units in impoverished areas

Aid to Artsakh

Establishment of health and psychological centers

Support of orphanages and kindergartens

Ophthalmological centers in Talin, Yerevan, and Vanadzor

Moral and financial support to Javakhk Armenians

Renovation of Maralik Health Center

Renovation of a department in Vanadzor University

Construction of dental clinics in Gyumri, Vanadzor, and Spitak

Construction of apartments, a school, and kindergarten in Noyemberyan, Krashen, and Sariar

Professional training of physicians from Armenia in the United States

As such, from the 1988 earthquake in Armenia through the independence of the Republic of Armenia and liberation struggle in Artsakh, the ARS of Western USA has diligently served to meet the needs of the Armenian people. The ongoing work of the ARS Regional Executive, its committees, and chapters serves as a testament of the organization’s commitment to its humanitarian service both locally and on an international level.

Regional committees remain at the forefront of furthering the work and activities of the ARS of Western USA and include the following:

Board of Regents of ARS Schools

Educational Committee

Fundraising Committee

Armenia-Artsakh Committee

ARS Javakhk Fund Committee

Public Relations Committee

Through grant funding, ARS Social Services operates through four offices in Glendale, Hollywood, Pasadena, and North Hollywood to serve the needs of local community members through the delivery of comprehensive social services including but not limited to the following:

Case Management

Employment Services

Senior Services

English as a Second Language/Life Skills Classes

Assistance with Housing and Transportation Issues

Homelessness Prevention

Distribution of food and clothing

Advocacy

Based out of the ARS Regional Headquarters, the ARS Child, Youth and Family Guidance Center provides individual and group therapy; comprehensive treatment, support and resources; assistance with parental skills, and more.

With its lengthy tenure of service, the Armenian Relief Society remains committed to serving humanity and developing programs aimed at meeting our people’s needs, all the while preserving the Armenian language, culture, and traditions.