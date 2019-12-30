Four New Fighter Jets Arrive in Armenia

VIEW GALLERY: Armenia received four new SU-30SM fighter jets from Russia

Armenia received four new SU-30SM fighter jets from Russia on Friday as they flew into an airfield in Gyumri where they were met by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan and Chief of Staff of Armenia’s Armed Forces Artak Davtyan.

This delivery was part of an military hardware purchase agreement with Russia and is the first of a series of deliveries anticipated in the coming year.

According to a Facebook post by Defense Ministry spokesperson Artsarun Hovhannisyan, Yevgeny Averyanov was the pilot who operated the aircraft and showcased its feature, before they were inspected by the high-level government officials who boarded the planes.

“Today is a very important day as sophisticated multifunctional SU-30 fighter jets have arrived in Armenia, which is our main achievement of this year. That is, the first batch of planes is arriving, and this achievement is of crucial importance for the security of the Republic of Armenia and our people,” Pashinyan said after inspecting and boarding one of the aircraft.