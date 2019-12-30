Armenia’s Army ‘Stronger than Ever,’ Says Chief of Staff

The Armenian Armed Forces are “stronger than ever.” This was the message delivered by the chief of staff of Armenia’s Army Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan in his year-end message to servicemen on Monday.

Also on Monday, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, accompanied by his spouse Anna Hakobyan, as well as His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians and Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan visited troops stationed at the border. Armenia’s Parliament Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan also visited border troops ahead of the new year holiday.

Artsakh President Bako Sahakian also visited border troops to personally wish them new year greetings.

Catholicos Karekin II accompanied Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in visit to troops on Dec. 30 Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with his spouse, Anna Hakobyan, greeting the troops Parliament Speaker Ararat Mirzoayan with the troops Artsakh President Bako Sahakian visited border troops ahead of the new year holiday

“2019 had significant importance for the military. The year was full with small and big achievements. During 2019 the military leadership has carried out large scale works for modernizing the armed forces, increasing the security level of combat shifts, testing locally made weaponry and supplementing the arsenal. The armed forces have been re-equipped with new arsenal and military equipment measures that are in line with the peculiarities of our objectives, are convenient for operating in the terrain’s all-weather conditions and are more easily mastered by the personnel,” said Lt. General Davtyan, Armenia’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff.

“One of the most important military events in 2019 was the massive military exercise which was unprecedented with testing new weaponry and involvement of reserve troops. The reserve troops once again proved that they are able at any moment to have active and coordinated participation in protecting their country. The active participation of the Yerkrapah Volunteers in the exercises is also valuable,” added Davtyan.

“Recapping the year’s successes, on behalf of the military command I assure you that today our army is more powerful than ever before, and is ready to fully fulfill the honorable mission of keeping inviolable the borders of the two Armenian states,” said Davtyan who also reported that combat positions were strengthened and made safer and introduced modern equipment during 2019. He added that fatalities in the military dropped 22 percent in comparison to 2018.