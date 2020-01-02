ARS Western US Set to Celebrate Milestone Anniversary

GLENDALE—The Armenian Relief Society of Western USA will celebrate its 110th anniversary, under the slogan “110 Years Strong,” with a gala that will highlight the humanitarian organization’s local and global activities.

The gala is set to take place on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Glendale Hilton Hotel in Glendale, California. The evening will commence with a cocktail reception and silent auction at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 8 p.m. The gala will feature a short program, as well as entertainment, to celebrate 110 years of achievements. On this occasion, ARS Regional Executive Chairperson Silva Poladian said, “We are very excited to celebrate this milestone anniversary with our members, supporters and donors, who have helped us continue serving our people.”

Founded in the United States in 1910, the ARS is the largest and oldest Armenian women’s philanthropic organization in the world. As an independent, non-governmental, and non-sectarian organization, the ARS serves the humanitarian needs of the Armenian people and the society at large. Since its founding, the organization has expanded to 27 countries. With approximately 1,200 members and 24 chapters, the ARS of Western USA plays an instrumental role in serving the community and the homeland. Since 1984, the region has contributed in advancing community-wide projects and pan-Armenian programs.

Proceeds from the gala will be allocated to all ARS funded projects. The Western Region’s pivotal programs are aimed at offering assistance to individuals and families in need through the areas of educational, social and family services, humanitarian aid, cultural advancement, and more. The ARS of Western USA operates a Social Services Division through four offices in Southern California; a Child, Youth and Family Guidance Center; 17-one day schools and 3 full-time day care preschools. The region also provides vast support to kindergartens and youth centers in Armenia, Artsakh, and Javakhk.

To purchase tickets and learn more about sponsorship opportunities, contact the ARS Regional Headquarters at 818.500.1343 or via email at office@arswestusa.org.