Ararat-Eskijian Museum to Host Lecture by Dr. Ani Aprahamian

MISSION HILLS—The Ararat-Eskijian Museum and National Association for Armenian Studies and Research/Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation Lecture Series on Contemporary Armenian Issues are pleased to announce an upcoming presentation titled “Science, Technology and Education in Armenia,” a conversation with Dr. Ani Aprahamian. The talk will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Ararat-Eskijian Museum’s Sheen Chapel, located at 15105 Mission Hills Rd., Mission Hills, CA 91345.

Professor Ani Aprahamian was appointed Director of A.I. Alikhanyan National Science Laboratory (Yerevan Physics Institute) in April 2018. She is the first woman, and the first Diasporan Armenian, to hold this highly esteemed position. Aprahamian was born in Lebanon and is a descendant of Armenian Genocide survivors. She holds a B.A. and Ph.D. from Clark University, Worcester, Massachusetts. She was also named the Frank M. Freimann Professor of Experimental Nuclear Physics at the University of Notre Dame. Professor Aprahamian has over 200 invited talks at various National and International Conferences and over 200 publications in refereed journals, book chapters, and more. She is active in numerous international and national advisory committees in nuclear science. Among the many honors recognizing her achievements, she is an Elected Fellow of Science Academy of Republic of Armenia, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and the American Physical Society.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public.

For more information call the Ararat-Eskijian Museum at 747.500.7584 or send an e-mail to Eskijian@ararat-eskijian-museum.com.

The event will be Live Streamed through the Ararat-Eskijian Museum website and Facebook page.