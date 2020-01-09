ANCA Pasadena Endorses Bo Patatian for City Council

PASADENA—During its recent meeting, the Board of Directors of the Armenian National Committee of America – Pasadena Chapter is pleased to announce that, after careful and thoughtful deliberation, it has resolved to offer its support to and fully endorses Boghos (Bo) Patatian for City Council in Pasadena’s District 2 for the upcoming City of Pasadena primary municipal election scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

The ANCA – Pasadena Chapter’s support of Bo Patatian’s candidacy is based on his distinct vision and plan for Pasadena’s District 2 and for his lasting and strong support of the Armenian American Community. After a lengthy, open and sincere discussion, it became abundantly clear to the ANCA – Pasadena Chapter Board that Bo was the right choice, and has decided to endorse and support his candidacy.

Candidates will need 50 percent of the vote plus one to win election to their respective seats outright during the primary municipal election. Candidates who do not secure the aforementioned amount of votes in March will move on to the general municipal runoff election on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

During its meeting with Patatian, it was evident that Bo shares a deep concern for his neighborhood, his district, and the City. As a 40-year resident of District 2, his campaign platform focuses on his priorities to: provide secure streets, accessible government, financial stability, education equity and revitalized neighborhoods. Bo’s impressive involvement in local and state governance spans over two decades and he has worked for several members of California Legislature. Bo currently serves as a City Commissioner as the Mayor’s appointee to the Pasadena City Library Commission and is also a member of Pasadena’s 2020 Census Complete Count Committee. Public education is one of Bo’s major passions, and to that end, he has served as a local area public school district administrator for the neighboring Glendale Unified School District for nearly a decade now.

“I am beyond honored and humbled by the faith placed in me by the Board of Directors of the Armenian National Committee of America of Pasadena Chapter and I am appreciative of their vote of confidence and official endorsement,” stated Patatian. “Having long served alongside the leadership of this venerable organization, I know firsthand how dedicated they are and the amount of time and energy they commit to pursuing the well being of the collective interests of our local Pasadena Armenian-American Community and its residents at large,” said Bo.

After knowing and working alongside Bo for many years, the ANCA – Pasadena Chapter Board of Directors, is proud to share that Bo Patatian is man of the highest honor, integrity, and professionalism and is a man who has genuine passion for, and a long and proven record of service to, his community. As a longtime community activist and servant, Bo has worked tirelessly to improve the quality of life here in the City of Pasadena and beyond. We are certain that given the opportunity to serve on the City Council, Bo will continue to build on and add to his accomplishments and undoubtedly make all Pasadenans proud and be the catalyst to help tackle some of the toughest challenges currently facing our community and ensure the diverse and equal representation of all ethnic communities within the city’s government.

“Bo Patatian’s educational background and solid work ethic and experience combined with years of community service makes him an exceptional candidate for Pasadena City Council. He has deep and thorough understanding of District 2 issues and we are confident that as our Councilman, Bo will make sound, fair, and equitable decisions on various issues facing city of Pasadena. Bo is without a doubt the right choice for District 2 and we enthusiastically encourage everyone to confidently cast their vote for Bo,” stated Shoghig Yepremian, ANCA – Pasadena Chapter Chair. “We cannot stress enough the importance of this election and how critical it is that each registered voter within the City of Pasadena do their civic duty and vote. We particularly encourage though, that all of our fellow Armenian-American voters, not only vote themselves, but also encourage all of their friends, family and associates to do so as well and furthermore to do all they can to show their support for our endorsed candidates by donating to their campaigns and volunteering their time and energies to ensure that they are successfully electedon March 3rd, 2020,” she added.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Pasadena Chapter is the oldest, largest and most influential Armenian-American grassroots organization of its kind within the City of Pasadena. Founded in 1979, the Pasadena ANCA advocates for the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the city’s thriving Armenian-American community and promotes increased civic service and participation at the grassroots and public policy levels.