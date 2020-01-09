CASPS Now Accepting Tutoring Applications

The Committee for Armenian Students in Public Schools is accepting applications for its tutoring program. Tutoring sessions are conducted in the homes of middle school and high school students of Armenian descent attending public schools in the Glendale Unified School District.

Each student is tutored twice a week for one hour sessions, between the hours of 4 and 8 p.m. Tutors are paid $20 an hour and can work up to 12 hours per week, as needed.

Tutoring Requirements:

College/university students or recent graduates of Armenian descent;

Able to communicate in Armenian;

Fluent in English;

Must have a means of transportation;

Must be very proficient in math, especially in high school Algebra and Geometry –(Tutoring for math classes are the most in demand)

If interested, please submit a resume with a letter of recommendation to info@CASPS.org.