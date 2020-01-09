Pashinyan Press Spokesman Dismissed

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on Thursday that he had dismissed his chief spokesperson Vladimir Karapetyan after a year.

Pashinyan office gave no reason for the dismissal in the executive order he signed on Wednesday.

“From now on, I am no longer performing the duties of the prime minister’s spokesman,” Karapetyan wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday. “My work this past year in Prime Minister Pashinyan’s office has been an excellent experience. As I had promised, I have done my job with enthusiasm and dedication.”

The 50-year-old Karapetyan, is a former career diplomat who worked as Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman from 2006-2008. He was among several diplomats who were fired after criticizing the former regime’s handling of the March 1, 2008 events during which eight civilians and two police officers were killed when security forces opened fire on demonstrators protesting the results of the presidential elections.