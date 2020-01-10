Consul General Meets with L.A. Tourism & Convention Board Leaders

Ambassador Armen Baibourtian, Armenia’s Consul General in Los Angeles, had a meeting with Ernest Wooden Jr., President and CEO of the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board.
Patti MacJennett, Senior Vice President for Business Affairs, Shant Apelian, Director of Corporate Communications, and Stephen Cheung, President of World Trade Center Los Angeles participated in the meeting.
The meeting focused on possibilities and practical steps for boosting tourism flows to Armenia from Los Angeles and visa-versa. The leadership of the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board expressed interest in cooperation with Armenia and its Consulate General in California.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.