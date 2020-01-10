Consul General Meets with L.A. Tourism & Convention Board Leaders

Ambassador Armen Baibourtian, Armenia’s Consul General in Los Angeles, had a meeting with Ernest Wooden Jr., President and CEO of the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board.

Patti MacJennett, Senior Vice President for Business Affairs, Shant Apelian, Director of Corporate Communications, and Stephen Cheung, President of World Trade Center Los Angeles participated in the meeting.

The meeting focused on possibilities and practical steps for boosting tourism flows to Armenia from Los Angeles and visa-versa. The leadership of the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board expressed interest in cooperation with Armenia and its Consulate General in California.