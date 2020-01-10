ARF Sues Lawmaker Arman Babajanyan

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation in Armenia has filed a lawsuit against member of Armenia’s parliament Arman Babajanyan for statements he made against the party last month in parliament.

During a speech delivered in parliament on December 6, Babajanyan, who is an independent lawmaker not affiliated with any of the blocs represented in the legislature, attacked the ARF saying the party is known for “its terrorist past.”

The lawsuit calls on the courts to compel the lawmaker to publicly apologize for his comments. ARF’s attorney, Haikouhi Sedrakyan, told news.am that the party is also seeking nominal financial compensation.

“Evidently, the defendants have found the [Babajanyan’s] statement to be offensive and defamatory,” explained Sedrakyan.

Sedrakyan also referenced a social media post by the lawmaker who says “see you in court,” who surmised that Babajanyan rejects the charge against him.

“Member of Armenia’s National Assembly Armen Babajanyan must come to court and provide a basis for his announcements, hear evidence and apologize. There is no other solution,” ARF Supreme Council of Armenia chairman Ishkhan Saghatelyan told news.am on Friday.

“He [Babajanyan] has made accusations, for which we are asking for a public apology… At this juncture we have decided that the best course is to resolve the issue through legal avenues,” added Saghatelyan.

Saghatelyan is joined by Ashot Simonyan, Simon Simonyan, Shaghik Maroukhian, Armenuhi Kyureghyan, Lilit Galstyan, Mikayel Manukyan, Arthur Khachatryan, Hakob Matilyan, Taron Tonoyan and Artsvik Minasyan as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

According to public records, the case has been assigned to Judge Avag Gabrielyan of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan. No court date has been set.