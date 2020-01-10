Funeral Notice: Susan Karakash

SUSAN KARAKASH

Born on Oct. 1, 1929, New York

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved relative Susan Karakash, who passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019.

Funeral service followed by interment will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, 10 a.m. at Faith Chapel in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn cemetery, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr.

She is survived by her:

The entire Karakash and Harzarian families and friends

Memorial luncheon will follow at Phoenicia restaurant, located at 343 N. Central Ave., Glendale.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ararat Home of Los Angeles.