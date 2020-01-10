Funeral Service: Sona Arslanian

SONA ARSLANIAN

Born in 1928, Iskenderoun

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and relative Sona Arslanian, who passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

The wake will take place on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 7 p.m. at Old North Church in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive.

Funeral service followed by interment will take place on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 2:30 p.m. at Old North Church in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive.

She is survived by her:

Son, Dr. Zaven Arslanian

Son, Haig and Tamar Arslanian

Granddaughter, Lori and Sevag Ourishian

Granddaughter, Aleen Arslanian

Grandson, Serge Arslanian

Sister-in-law, Asdghig Menak and family (Lebanon)

In-laws, Helen Makhian

In-laws, Edward and Araxi Ourishian and family

The entire Menak, Manoukian, Aharonian, Arslanian families and friends

Memorial reception will follow at Arbat Hall, located at711 S. San Fernando Rd., Burbank, CA 91502.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ararat Home.