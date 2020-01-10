Funeral Service: Sona Arslanian

SONA ARSLANIAN
Born in 1928, Iskenderoun
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and relative Sona Arslanian, who passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
The wake will take place on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 7 p.m. at Old North Church in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive.
Funeral service followed by interment will take place on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 2:30 p.m. at Old North Church in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive.
She is survived by her:
Son, Dr. Zaven Arslanian
Son, Haig and Tamar Arslanian
Granddaughter, Lori and Sevag Ourishian
Granddaughter, Aleen Arslanian
Grandson, Serge Arslanian
Sister-in-law, Asdghig Menak and family (Lebanon)
In-laws, Helen Makhian
In-laws, Edward and Araxi Ourishian and family
The entire Menak, Manoukian, Aharonian, Arslanian families and friends
Memorial reception will follow at Arbat Hall, located at711 S. San Fernando Rd., Burbank, CA 91502.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ararat Home.
