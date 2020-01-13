ANCA Glendale Announces Endorsements for GUSD School Board

GLENDALE—The Armenian National Committee of America – Glendale Chapter proudly announces the endorsement of Glendale Unified School District Board of Education incumbent candidates Jennifer Freemon and Nayiri Nahabedian.

“Freemon and Nahabedian have demonstrated devotion to the betterment of all GUSD students, as well as the ability to manage the district and foster a high-caliber learning environment,” said ANCA Glendale Chairperson Lucy Petrosian.

Freemon is running for re-election in Trustee Area A, where she will be representing over eight schools in the Northern Glendale area. Serving as current GUSD School Board President, Freemon has shown dedication to prioritizing a district budget that will favor educational initiatives that benefit students and raise awareness for mental health wellness that youth may struggle with.

ANCA Glendale’s endorsement for Trustee Area E is incumbent Nayiri Nahabedian. Nahabedian will be responsible for representing a variety of schools in the southern part of Glendale. Following several years of relevant experience, Nahabedian seeks to continue to promote equal opportunity for all students. A key objective she aims to accomplish is the establishment of free summer school for all students.

“Jennifer and Nayiri share common goals with ANCA Glendale, where we believe that students can truly prosper in an academic environment that has accessible resources,” said Petrosian. “Further, these candidates have expressed readiness to cultivate a welcoming environment for immigrant students to have the same opportunities as their peers.”

During the candidate review process, each candidate submitted responses to a questionnaire and attended an in-person session for endorsement consideration. This transparent process serves to ensure that ANCA Glendale is able to assess and endorse qualified candidates that are able and willing to serve all residents of Glendale. In the coming days, ANCA Glendale will be announcing their endorsements for Glendale City Council.

ANCA Glendale advocates for the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the city’s Armenian American community and promotes increased civic participation at the grassroots and public policy levels.