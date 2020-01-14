Portantino Endorses Elen Asatryan for Democratic County Central Committee

LOS ANGELES—Senator Anthony Portantino (D – CA SD 25) announced today his endorsement of Elen Asatryan for the Democratic County Central Committee representing the 43rd Assembly District.

“I have known Elen for the past decade and find her to be a talented and passionate progressive worthy of representing the Democratic Party in California. She has my complete support,” stated Senator Portantino who chairs the powerful CA Senate Appropriations Committee.

“I am proud and humbled to receive the endorsement and support of my Senator, Anthony Portantino,” stated Elen Asatryan. “He is a dedicated public servant and a tireless advocate for his constituents. I look forward to working closely with him in our efforts to invest in our public education system, address the mental health crisis, fight for social justice, human rights and equity, and empower and protect the rights of women, minorities, the working class, and small businesses.”

Spanning over two decades, Asatryan’s activism dates back to her middle school days when she spoke out to address discrimination issues at her school and in her city during City Council and Board of Education meetings. At age 15, Elen volunteered at her first campaign and by age 19 served as campaign manager for a local election in Glendale, which paved a career of leading successful political campaigns and grassroots movements, and helping progressive candidates get elected since 1999.

Asatryan has been a proud member of the East Area Progressive Democrats, Glendale Democratic Club, San Fernando Valley Democrats, and Southern California Armenian Democrats. She has also been serving as a delegate for the California Democratic Party since 2015.

The election for the Democratic County Central Committee will take place on Tuesday, March 3. Registered Democrats residing in State Assembly District 43, and those who have declined to state a political party but have requested a Democratic ballot, will see Asatryan’s name on their ballot. To register to vote, update voter information and political party preference visit lavote.net.

The DCCC is the official governing body of the Democratic Party in Los Angeles County. It is also the largest local Democratic Party entity in the United States, representing nearly 2.7 million Democrats in the 88 cities and the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County – a population larger than 42 individual states.

The 43rd State Assembly District encompasses the cities of Burbank, Glendale, La Cañada Flintridge, La Crescenta-Montrose, and parts of Los Angeles including Hollywood Hills, East Hollywood, Little Armenia, Franklin Hills, Los Feliz, Silver Lake, and Atwater Village (90027, 90029, 90068 and most of 90039).

To learn more, get involved in, and contribute to Asatryan’s campaign, visit www.electelen.com. For up to the minute updates, follow the campaign’s social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @ElectElen.