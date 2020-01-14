‘Christians In Need’ Vice-President on Lecture Tour in Baltics

Christians In Need Foundation Vice-President Siobhan Nash-Marshall traveled to Lithuania to give a series of lectures across the Baltic countries in December of 2019.

Taner Akçam was also invited as keynote speaker to present on his latest book “The Killing Orders of Talat Pasha and the Denial of Armenian Genocide.” Nash-Marshall and Akçam’s were officially invited by Tigran Mkrtchyan, the Ambassador of Armenia to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

Nash-Marshall’s lectures would be part of a larger event, meant to commemorate the Armenian Genocide and talk about the persisting Turkish denialism.

On December 9, 2019 Nash-Marshall gave her first presentation, hosted by the Lithuanian Embassy, at the Lithuanian Academy of Science.

The following day, she traveled to Latvia and gave her next lecture on December 11 at Latvia University. The final lecture was in Estonia, given on December 12 at the Tallinn Academy of Sciences. The final presentation was hosted by the Armenian-Estonian Society and the Estonian Embassy.

At every lecture, a great number of Armenians, scholars, and students were in attendance. However, even before the arrival of Nash-Marshall and Akçam, some Turks and Azeris were advocating for the cancellation of the event.