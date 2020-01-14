Ryanair’s First-Ever Milan-Yerevan Flight Lands at Zvartnots

The first Ryanair flight from Milan, flight FR 4456, has landed at Yerevan’s Zvartnots International Airport. The take-off was delayed for several hours due to an Italian air traffic controllers strike.

With the entry of low-cost airlines to the Armenian market, the number of routes to Yerevan will increase to 16 to 17, Chair of the Civil Aviation Committee Tatevik Revazyan told Armenpress at a press conference. “Very serious changes have taken place, we are expecting a major passenger flow to Armenia,” noted Revazyan. “Ryanair has truly put our hidden pearl, Armenia, on the world map! Our government’s decision to remove the departure tax for new routes has more than doubled already existing routes to Europe,” she added.

“We’re delighted to officially launch our Armenia 2020 schedule, with the start of our new routes from Yerevan to Milan Bergamo and Rome Ciampino. Today marks the start of our first ever winter schedule for Yerevan airport which will help deliver 198,000 customers to/from Yerevan and Gyumri airports this year,” remarked Ryanair’s Olga Pawlonka.

To celebrate the start of the flights, the company is releasing seats for sale from just $21 for travel from now until the end of March. These seats are available for booking until midnight of Thursday, January 16.

Today, Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline, started two new routes from Yerevan to Milan Bergamo International Airport and Rome Ciampino International Airport.

Two other routes from Yerevan to Berlin Schönefeld Airport and from Gyumri to Memmingen Airport will be launched this summer.

Earlier this month Ryanair announced Greece as its newest direct link with Armenia. Two new, twice weekly routes from Gyumri to Athens and from Yerevan to Thessaloniki will start in May, as part of Ryanair’s extended Armenia summer 2020 schedule.