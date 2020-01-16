Glendale Teachers Association Endorses Ardy Kassakhian for City Council

Major Endorsement Solidifies Kassakhian’s standing as the Clear Choice for Teachers and Education Leaders

GLENDALE—Glendale Teachers Association announced that it has endorsed Ardy Kassakhian’s Glendale City Council campaign. With more than 1,250 members, GTA is Glendale’s local voice for public education, and has led the charge in protecting and promoting the well-being of Glendale teachers and students.

“Our schools are one of the most important reasons why people decide to move to Glendale and set down their roots here. It’s why my family moved to Glendale over 30 years ago,” said Ardy Kassakhian. “Our city needs to support our schools – including our teachers, staff, and administrators who help make GUSD the great district it is. I’m proud to stand with our teachers who work hard every day on behalf of our community and its most vital resource – our children.”

GTA President Taline Arsenian states, “Ardy Kassakhian is a long time community and labor activist who has spent many years working to serve our city in a multitude of roles. He has a clear and unique understanding of the issues facing Glendale, and a plan to address these issues with new and innovative ideas, including shared uses for both city and school properties. We are excited to have him serve as our next city council member.”

Ardy Kassakhian grew up and attended public schools in Glendale. He was first elected Glendale City Clerk in 2005. As Clerk, he has reduced government waste by introducing environmentally sound practices, made election information easier to access and worked to increase voter participation. Ardy graduated from UCLA and the Executive Program at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government. He lives with his wife Courtney and their young son in Glendale.

Ardy Kassakhian is running for Glendale City Council. The election will be held on March 3, 2020. To learn more about Ardy Kassakhian, visit his website.